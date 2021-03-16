Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,120 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 8.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,900 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in B2Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in B2Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,146 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.