Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,930,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,710,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after buying an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $265.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.81 and a 200 day moving average of $187.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

