Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $26,831,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 220,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.31.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

