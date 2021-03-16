DMarket Tops One Day Volume of $11.58 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. DMarket has a total market cap of $40.62 million and $11.58 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00049917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.00668878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00072111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026410 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00036551 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

