DNotes (NOTE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,241.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 90.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, DNotes has traded up 141.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a market capitalization of $35,914.92 and approximately $40,241.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

