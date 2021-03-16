Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $98.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.43.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.23. Docebo has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.