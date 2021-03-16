Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches Market Cap of $162.52 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $162.52 million and $1.81 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00055398 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

