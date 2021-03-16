Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $64.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

