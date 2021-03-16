Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce $295.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.70 million and the lowest is $288.66 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $257.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.19. 183,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,849. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

