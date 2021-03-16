DREP (DREP) Trading 34.2% Higher This Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $65.32 million and approximately $25.48 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00657704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00071226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026178 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00035876 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,985,788,575 coins and its circulating supply is 3,972,952,874 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.