Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Hits Market Cap of $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.77 or 0.00455180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00062395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00054401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00106576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00071590 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00580202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

