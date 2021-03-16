DWM Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

DWM Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 6.7% of DWM Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after acquiring an additional 204,609 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 203,842 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 181,856 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.11. 279,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,016,446. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.77. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

