DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €42.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.41 ($45.19).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.50 ($42.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.29. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a one year high of €37.06 ($43.60).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

