Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $1.71 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 134.9% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $26.26 million and approximately $69,020.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.55 or 0.03180709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.58 or 0.00354928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.21 or 0.00931105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.00405854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.14 or 0.00343532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00242860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,328,868 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.