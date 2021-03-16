Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 9,624 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. Analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

