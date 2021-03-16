Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $300,000 in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 800,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 10.8% during the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 73,348 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,136,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

SGRY stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $44.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.