Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,440 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BOX were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,419,300. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

NYSE BOX opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

