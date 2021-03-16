Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $24,751,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,264,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

