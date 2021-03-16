Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $304,000 Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Vapotherm by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 76,555 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $14,117,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,960 in the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vapotherm stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $675.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of -1.50.

VAPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

