Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in DouYu International by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DouYu International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

