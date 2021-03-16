Dynamite Tops 24 Hour Volume of $91,094.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $112,322.17 and approximately $91,094.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065836 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,976 coins and its circulating supply is 371,140 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.