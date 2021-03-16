e-Gulden Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 179.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $10.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.96 or 0.00363028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,976,497 coins and its circulating supply is 17,154,198 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

