Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $139.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

