Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 11th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 252,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,255. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.