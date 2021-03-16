Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,659 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $168,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $189.48 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.07. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

