Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 4.35% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $147,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.