Eaton Vance Management Purchases 201,181 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,181 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $134,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $32,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.67 and a 200-day moving average of $205.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

