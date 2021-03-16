Eaton Vance Management Purchases 40,727 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Exxon Mobil worth $182,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,029,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

