Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

NYSE ECL opened at $215.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.37, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.40.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

