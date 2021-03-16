Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Decreased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.