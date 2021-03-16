Eight Capital Increases InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$0.85

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an outperform rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

IPO stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$39.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.60.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

