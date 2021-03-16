Eight Capital Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$10.40 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$14.25 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.16.

PSK opened at C$14.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.68.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3108569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 271.74%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

