Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 1,236,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,528,000 after purchasing an additional 207,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,391 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,540,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 175,229 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

