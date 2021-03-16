Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 93.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $735.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

