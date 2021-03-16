Elrond (EGLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $87.94 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $87.94 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $131.06 or 0.00235165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 114.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.42 or 0.04965512 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00055638 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004007 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,360,392 coins and its circulating supply is 17,132,148 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

