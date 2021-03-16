Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74.

In other news, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $159,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 370,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,971.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

