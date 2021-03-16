EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 11th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $252.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

