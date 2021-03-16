Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.70

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.70 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 77.90 ($1.02), with a volume of 946505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.30 ($1.00).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.52. The company has a market capitalization of £469.86 million and a PE ratio of 41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

