Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of EDV stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,607. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,778,060.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

