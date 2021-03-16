ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 million, a P/E ratio of 184.73 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in ENGlobal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.