Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Up 64.4% in February

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the February 11th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

