Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading Down 8.3%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.06 and last traded at $36.24. Approximately 739,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 473,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

ENVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $2,536,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

