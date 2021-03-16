Ensemble Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at $423,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $255.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.00. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

