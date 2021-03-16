Ensemble Capital Management LLC Sells 117,577 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,577 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 2.7% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $27,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 252.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.