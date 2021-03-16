EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0280 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $159,370.89 and approximately $34,889.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $368.50 or 0.00666043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

