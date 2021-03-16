Enzo Biochem Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,095 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical daily volume of 450 call options.

Enzo Biochem stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 49,296,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,437. The firm has a market cap of $195.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 53,263 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 871,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 896.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 117,373 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

