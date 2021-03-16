Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unisys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unisys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 20.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UIS opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

