Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

NYSE ED opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

