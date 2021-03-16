Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,499,000 after buying an additional 511,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,799,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,823,000 after buying an additional 178,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

