Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $189.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $189.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.10.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.